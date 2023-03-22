Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) & PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Financial Contrast

Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36% PASSUR Aerospace -55.26% N/A -115.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inflection Point Acquisition and PASSUR Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Inflection Point Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.35%. Given Inflection Point Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inflection Point Acquisition is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and PASSUR Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million 0.14 $90,000.00 N/A N/A

PASSUR Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. The firm’s cloud-based platform, ARiVA, offers global flight tracking, forecasts and alerts, integrated communication and collaboration, analytical tools, and landing fee management solutions. The company was founded by John R. Keller in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

