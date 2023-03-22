Analyzing Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) & Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lightscape Technologies and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25

Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $7.07, suggesting a potential upside of 211.52%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Energy Vault’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault $145.88 million 2.15 -$78.30 million ($0.68) -3.34

Lightscape Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Vault.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Lightscape Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

