Head to Head Analysis: M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) & Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 17.03% 15.08% 0.76%

Volatility & Risk

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 0 9 1 0 2.10

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for M&F Bancorp and Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $87.15, suggesting a potential upside of 79.39%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of Nova Scotia $36.40 billion 1.59 $7.70 billion $5.56 8.74

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats M&F Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

