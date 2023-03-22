Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.73.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.44 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,618,118. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.