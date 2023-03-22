Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.42.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 3.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.91. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

