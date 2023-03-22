MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,994 shares of company stock worth $22,590,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 3.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $218.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.99 and its 200 day moving average is $196.73. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

