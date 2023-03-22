Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $106.70

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $98.54.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

