Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $23.24 on Friday. Veracyte has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $773,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $773,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 712.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

