Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DROOF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.12) to GBX 88 ($1.08) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Deliveroo stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

