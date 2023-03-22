Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price at $180.88

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.