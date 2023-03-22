Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.
A number of brokerages have commented on CMPX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CMPX opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.93. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.65.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $598,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 709,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.