Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.93. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,451,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,843,347.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,451,873 shares in the company, valued at $22,843,347.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $598,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 709,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

