Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 140.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.22.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

