Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) versus KT (NYSE:KT) Financial Analysis

Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) and KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A KT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axtel N/A N/A N/A KT 4.95% 7.48% 3.31%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KT $19.85 billion 0.28 $883.75 million $2.02 5.80

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Volatility and Risk

Axtel has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KT beats Axtel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

