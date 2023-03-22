Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $16.06 on Friday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,486,837.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,579. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5,390.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 131,030 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 194,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

