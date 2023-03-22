CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.54.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.87%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading

