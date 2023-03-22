Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Further Reading

