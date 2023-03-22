Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

