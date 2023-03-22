China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

