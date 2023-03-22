Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.70 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

CLMT opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

