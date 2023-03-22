Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

