Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
CTHR opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.