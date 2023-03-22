Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

CTHR opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

