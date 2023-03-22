Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.57.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.
