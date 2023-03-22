Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.