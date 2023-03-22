Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.08.
About Yunhong CTI
