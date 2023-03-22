DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.