Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Stock Down 20.7 %

Cyren stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.83. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Cyren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

