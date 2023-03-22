Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Delcath Systems Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $45.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.87.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
