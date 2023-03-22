Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $45.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

