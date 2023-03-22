Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.0 %
SOHO stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69.
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
