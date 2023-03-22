Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.0 %

SOHO stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sotherly Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Further Reading

