Five Below, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share.

Get Five Below alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Five Below Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $199.59 on Monday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 7.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.