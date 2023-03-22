Critical Contrast: Grab (GRAB) vs. Its Rivals

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 185 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grab to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Grab Competitors -46.20% -9,233.36% -5.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Grab and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Grab Competitors 762 4684 10027 252 2.62

Earnings & Valuation

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 36.55%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.31%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Grab and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion -$1.68 billion -6.52 Grab Competitors $4.05 billion $38.42 million -17.05

Grab’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grab competitors beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

