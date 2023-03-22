Critical Review: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) versus ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 10.78% 9.93% 4.38% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $8.89 billion 0.38 $917.71 million $0.32 19.13 ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and ENEVA S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and ENEVA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats ENEVA S A/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power. The DIS segment comprises public electricity distribution services. The TEL segment offers telecommunications and general communication services. The GAS segment encompasses public service of piped natural gas distribution. The HOL segment participate in other companies. The company was founded on October 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

