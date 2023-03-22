Contrasting ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and ICU Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $10.26 million 26.37 -$279.82 million ($1.18) -0.88 ICU Medical $2.28 billion 1.73 -$74.29 million ($3.12) -52.76

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 4 0 0 1.80 ICU Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and ICU Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.36%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $195.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,726.74% -98.03% -68.02% ICU Medical -3.26% 6.15% 2.81%

Volatility and Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

