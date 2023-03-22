Head-To-Head Analysis: Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) & Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Savara and Enlivex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Savara alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara $260,000.00 864.07 -$43.01 million ($0.25) -7.88 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.47 million ($1.56) -2.33

Enlivex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Savara. Savara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlivex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

75.5% of Savara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Savara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Savara and Enlivex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Savara currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.28%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 313.22%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Savara.

Profitability

This table compares Savara and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara N/A -29.86% -24.20% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -38.86% -34.31%

Volatility and Risk

Savara has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

About Savara

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.