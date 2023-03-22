Head-To-Head Survey: CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) versus Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) and Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of CVR Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Cavitation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Cavitation Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Partners and Cavitation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners 34.32% 72.81% 26.05% Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners $835.58 million 1.11 $286.80 million $27.05 3.25 Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.70

This table compares CVR Partners and Cavitation Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CVR Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cavitation Technologies. Cavitation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CVR Partners and Cavitation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CVR Partners beats Cavitation Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement. The company was founded by Roman Gordon and Igor Gorodnitsky on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

