Financial Review: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) vs. LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveRamp and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LiveRamp and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $589.68 million 2.45 -$33.83 million ($1.74) -12.85 Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 3.34 -$14.35 million ($0.28) -4.46

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% Greenpro Capital -111.61% -18.76% -15.72%

Summary

LiveRamp beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

