Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

ARCC stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

