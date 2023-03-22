Contrasting Precision Optics (POCI) & Its Rivals

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Precision Optics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Precision Optics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 115 640 1784 80 2.70

Profitability

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 64.84%. Given Precision Optics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% Precision Optics Competitors -660.59% -49.29% -23.83%

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ competitors have a beta of 18.42, meaning that their average stock price is 1,742% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million -$930,000.00 43.57 Precision Optics Competitors $1.05 billion $114.05 million 4.72

Precision Optics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

