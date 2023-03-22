Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT at $100.63

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $75.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.81. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,039 shares of company stock valued at $575,950 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

