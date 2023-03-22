ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.12 on Friday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

