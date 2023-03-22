ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ObsEva in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
ObsEva Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.12 on Friday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
