Morgan Stanley Increases XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $12.50

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.91 on Monday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

