Morgan Stanley Increases XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $12.50

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.
XPeng Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.91 on Monday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Trading of XPeng
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
