Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) versus Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Head to Head Review

Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Perdoceo Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $695.21 million 1.30 $95.87 million $1.38 9.72

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 13.79% 16.04% 12.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Golden Sun Education Group and Perdoceo Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.58%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Golden Sun Education Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

