Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Stericycle has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $59.89.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 495.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

