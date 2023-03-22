Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPER. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of XPER opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after buying an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xperi by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Xperi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after buying an additional 453,289 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,499,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 158,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,757,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

