TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a PE ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 0.90. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

Featured Articles

