Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Azul stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Azul has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 74.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

