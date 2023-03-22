State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $88.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.68.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

State Street Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at State Street

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in State Street by 6.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in State Street by 25.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in State Street by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

