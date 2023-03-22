O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $23.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,013,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

