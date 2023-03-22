Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $223.07

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $235.16 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.33 and a 200 day moving average of $218.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

