The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$100.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$100.14.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at C$16,432,241. In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$78.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$103.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

