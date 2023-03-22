Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT at C$66.22

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance
Shares of TSE CM opened at C$57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$82.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.12.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.55%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
