Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.73.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,720,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Splunk by 7,606.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,922,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Splunk by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after buying an additional 742,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

